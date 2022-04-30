It will be a warm day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
A cold front will generate a line of storms that will sweep across central and southern Illinois. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
The severe weather threat has begun. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of central and southern Illinois until 7 p.m. Sunday. Here's the latest information on the impacts and timing.
Showers and weak storms around today. Severe storms possible for Saturday. What's Sunday looking like? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect over the next three days.
A slow moving cold front will work across central and southern Illinois today before moving back over us as a warm front Friday. See what will happen to our temperatures and when rain is most likely.
Watch now: Dry today, but rain returns tonight and increases for Thursday in central and southern Illinois
Warmer and dry weather Wednesday, but showers and possibly thunderstorms will be making a comeback tonight and Thursday. See when our rain chance starts and peaks in our updated forecast video.
