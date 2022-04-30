Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

