Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
