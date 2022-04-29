 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News