Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southeast.