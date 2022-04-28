Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
