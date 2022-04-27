Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
