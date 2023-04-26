Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
