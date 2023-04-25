Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wednesday afternoon storms pelted the LeRoy, Heyworth and Arrowsmith areas, according to initial weather spotting reports.
Heavy rain and lightning likely in central and southern Illinois with a chance for damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes. See which haz…
With Thursday's cold front stalled out near us, rain will be around Friday. The chance will continue on Saturday with yet ANOTHER cold front m…
The chance for severe storms will begin in southern Illinois this afternoon and spread to central Illinois this evening. Damaging wind and hai…
A line of strong thunderstorms moved over central Illinois Saturday evening. Heavy rain and lightning were common and wind gusts up to 60 mph …