Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.