Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

