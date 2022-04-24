 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

Local Weather

