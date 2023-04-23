The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wednesday afternoon storms pelted the LeRoy, Heyworth and Arrowsmith areas, according to initial weather spotting reports.
Heavy rain and lightning likely in central and southern Illinois with a chance for damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes. See which haz…
The chance for severe storms will begin in southern Illinois this afternoon and spread to central Illinois this evening. Damaging wind and hai…
With Thursday's cold front stalled out near us, rain will be around Friday. The chance will continue on Saturday with yet ANOTHER cold front m…
A line of strong thunderstorms moved over central Illinois Saturday evening. Heavy rain and lightning were common and wind gusts up to 60 mph …