Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Bloomington, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 28 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

