Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wednesday afternoon storms pelted the LeRoy, Heyworth and Arrowsmith areas, according to initial weather spotting reports.
Heavy rain and lightning likely in central and southern Illinois with a chance for damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes. See which haz…
A line of strong thunderstorms moved over central Illinois Saturday evening. Heavy rain and lightning were common and wind gusts up to 60 mph …
The chance for severe storms will begin in southern Illinois this afternoon and spread to central Illinois this evening. Damaging wind and hai…
Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain ar…