Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

