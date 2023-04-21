Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chance for severe storms will begin in southern Illinois this afternoon and spread to central Illinois this evening. Damaging wind and hai…
Wednesday afternoon storms pelted the LeRoy, Heyworth and Arrowsmith areas, according to initial weather spotting reports.
A line of strong thunderstorms moved over central Illinois Saturday evening. Heavy rain and lightning were common and wind gusts up to 60 mph …
Heavy rain and lightning likely in central and southern Illinois with a chance for damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes. See which haz…
Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain ar…