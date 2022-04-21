Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
