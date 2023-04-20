The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.