Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Showers and a few storms are expected today. How long will they be sticking around though? Here's everything you need to know about the weather as you finalize your Easter Weekend plans.
While wind gusts will only be around 35 mph in the far southern part of the state, they could reach as high as 55 mph in portions of central Illinois. Here's when the strongest winds are expected.
Below normal temperatures both today and tonight with gusty winds to make it feel even colder. Small chance of rain as well. See who has the best chance of seeing rain and if we'll warm up on Tuesday.
Enjoy the quiet weather Tuesday. Showers, storms, and gusty winds will return Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our updated forecast.
Though the greatest threat is behind us, there's still a chance for thunderstorms and possibly a severe storm to pop up until 10 p.m. Wednesday evening. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Very stormy Wednesday across central and southern Illinois with an increasing threat of severe weather
Flooding, hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes all look possible in central and southern Illinois this afternoon and evening. See our latest forecast for everything you need to know to be prepared.
Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
