Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
