Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

