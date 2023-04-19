Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
