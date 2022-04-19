Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.