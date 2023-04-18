Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 10:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.