Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Bloomington, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
