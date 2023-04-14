The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Still dry and very warm across much of the region Thursday, but a cold front will be sweeping through Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms …
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteoro…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of central Illinois this morning as a line of storms moves over the area. The threat will sh…
Severe storms are possible Tuesday and Tuesday night in Illinois, but the greater threat looks to be Wednesday as a cold front works across th…