Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Bloomington, with forecast models showing 30 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT.