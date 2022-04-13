Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
