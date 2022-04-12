 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

Local Weather

