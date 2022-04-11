Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.