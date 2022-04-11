 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News