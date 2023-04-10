Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of central Illinois this morning as a line of storms moves over the area. The threat will sh…
Severe storms are possible Tuesday and Tuesday night in Illinois, but the greater threat looks to be Wednesday as a cold front works across th…
Not only do heavy rain and lightning look likely, but damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expected in spots this afternoon and evening. Sto…
Showers and thunderstorms will be around both Monday and Tuesday. Already a small chance of severe storms late this afternoon and evening, but…
Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's condition…