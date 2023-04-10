Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.