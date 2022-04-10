 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

