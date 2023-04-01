The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Bloomington, with winds reaching 31 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.