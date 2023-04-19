LEROY — Wednesday afternoon storms pelted the LeRoy, Heyworth and Arrowsmith areas, according to initial weather spotting reports.

A 4:26 p.m. tweet by Twitter user "Nick C." and directed to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln showed golf ball-sized hail landing near LeRoy.

McLean County Emergency Management Agency Director Cathy Beck said reports show some hail of half-inch diameter, and some that were a quarter-inch.

She added Heyworth had some hail, too, but smaller. Beck described it as "pea-sized."

One-inch hail was also reported to the NWS at 4:36 p.m. in Arrowsmith. No other damage reports directed to the NWS office were immediately available late Wednesday afternoon.

Scattered storms are ongoing across parts of Central Illinois late Wednesday afternoon. The primary threats are brief heavy downpours and lightning. A few of these storms may become strong to severe, posing a risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Seek shelter indoors if storms approach your location.

Forecasts published online by the NWS Lincoln office predicated isolated severe storms Thursday afternoon and early in the evening, heading from east to west. Risks of tornado and flooding threats were listed as low, per the data.

Below-normal temperatures are also expected this weekend, according to NWS forecasts.