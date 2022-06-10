Good chance of rain Friday, but looking drier and warmer for the weekend in central and southern Illinois

Showers are already pushing into central and southern Illinois this morning, but activity will likely peak during the afternoon hours. More rain is expected across the central part of the state where there will be fewer gaps in the activity. Though heavy rain and lightning will occur in spots, no severe storms are expected. High temperatures will likely get stuck in the low 70s across much of central Illinois, but could reach the low 80s in the far southern part of the state.

While we'll be past the peak of the activity, still have to leave in the chance for isolated showers and storms during the evening hours. You may get lucky, but carry the umbrella just to be safe if you'll be going out for Friday evening. Low temperatures will mainly be in the upper 50s across central Illinois and the low 60s across southern Illinois.

All the rain will come to an end late tonight and Saturday is looking like a dry day across central and southern Illinois. Temperatures will be warmer for all, especially in central Illinois. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

The evening hours look dry, but a few showers could start to pop up in the central part of the state very late Saturday night. A muggy night is expected with low temperatures only cooling to the upper 60s.

A few showers and storms will be around on Sunday, particularly in central Illinois, but many will probably stay dry. The main story on Sunday will be the very warm temperatures. Upper 80s across central Illinois and low 90s in southern Illinois, but factor in the humidity, and it will be feeling like the low 90s and mid 90s respectively.

While waiting on the rain to end today, give the latest episode of our "Across the Sky" weather podcast a listen! It's a fun topic this week as we dive into the Bible to find the stories where weather played a key role.

Friday's Forecast

Central Illinois

Showers and storms likely

Cloudy skies

High temperature: 70

Southern Illinois

Scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon

Mostly cloudy

High temperature: 82

Friday Night's Forecast

Central Illinois

Isolated showers and storms, especially early

Partly cloudy

Low temperature: 59

Southern Illinois

Isolated showers and storms, especially early

Partly cloudy

Low temperature: 63

Saturday's Forecast

Central Illinois

Partly cloudy

High temperature: 82

Southern Illinois

Partly cloudy

High temperature: 86

Saturday Night's Forecast

Central Illinois

Few showers late

Partly cloudy

Low temperature: 67

Southern Illinois

Mostly clear

Low temperature: 68

Sunday's Forecast

Central Illinois

Few showers and storms

Partly cloudy

High temperature: 89

Southern Illinois

Few showers in the morning

Partly cloudy and breezy, gusts around 25 mph

High temperature: 93

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.