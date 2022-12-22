Full details on the winter storm sweeping across Illinois through Friday

Snow is the main story today, but it will be the wind and extreme cold for Friday. See how much snow will fall, when the strongest wind is expected, and how cold it will get in our winter storm update.
Here are 10 cold weather safety tips
Wear layers
Wear layers of lightweight clothing to stay warm. Gloves and a hat will help prevent losing your body heat.
Don't forget your pets
Don’t forget your pets - bring them indoors. If they can’t come inside, make sure they have enough shelter to keep them warm and that they can get to unfrozen water.
Take care of your car
Make sure your gas tank is full and that all fluids are at the appropriate levels. Include a car disaster kit and an extra blanket in your trunk in case you are stranded.
Protect your pipes
Protect your pipes - run water, even at a trickle, to help prevent your pipes from freezing. Open the kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing.
Be safe when using a space heater
If you are using a space heater, place it on a level, hard surface and keep anything flammable at least three feet away.
Turn off heaters
Turn off space heaters and make sure fireplace embers are out before leaving the room or going to bed.
Don't use a stove to heat your home
Never use a stove or oven to heat your home.
Use a fireplace screen
If you are using a fireplace, use a glass or metal fire screen large enough to catch sparks and rolling logs.
Use generators correctly
Use generators correctly – never operate a generator inside the home, including in the basement or garage.
Connect equipment directly to the generator
Don’t hook a generator up to the home’s wiring. The safest thing to do is to connect the equipment you want to power directly to the outlets on the generator.
