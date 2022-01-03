Frigid temps crack Bloomington water valve; repairs underway

Some North Center Street businesses lost water Monday after a water valve at West Monroe Street in downtown Bloomington froze Sunday.
Crews spent the day repairing the valve using heavy equipment.
Frigid temperatures are expected to remain in the region throughout the week. The National Weather Service in a Hazardous Weather Outlook advisory on Monday projected wind chills of 5-15 degrees below zero Wednesday night and Thursday morning and 20-25 degrees below zero Thursday night and Friday morning.
Partly sunny and breezy conditions are expected Tuesday, with a high near 37 degrees.
Very cold conditions are on tap Thursday night/Friday morning, as most of the area sees lows in the single digits to below zero. Winds of 10 to 15 mph will combine with the very cold temperatures to create bitter wind chills in the 15 to 25 degrees below zero range. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/vvTzxExiF3— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) January 3, 2022