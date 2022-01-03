 Skip to main content
Frigid temps crack Bloomington water valve; repairs underway

Some North Center Street businesses lost water Monday after a water valve at West Monroe Street in downtown Bloomington froze Sunday.

Crews spent the day repairing the valve using heavy equipment.

010422-blm-loc-2waterleak

A jack is used to break up pavement at North Center and Washington streets to access a water shutoff valve Monday. Frigid temperatures caused the valve to freeze Sunday. 

Frigid temperatures are expected to remain in the region throughout the week. The National Weather Service in a Hazardous Weather Outlook advisory on Monday projected wind chills of 5-15 degrees below zero Wednesday night and Thursday morning and 20-25 degrees below zero Thursday night and Friday morning. 

010422-blm-loc-1waterleak

Water cascades down North Center and West Monroe streets Monday in Bloomington after a new water valve froze and broke from cold. Bloomington water department crews worked overnight, but could not shut the flow of water off to begin making repairs. Workers began unearthing the shutoff valve early Monday morning. Some North Center Street businesses were closed due to the water bring shut off. 

Partly sunny and breezy conditions are expected Tuesday, with a high near 37 degrees. 

