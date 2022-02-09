For the drive home in Bloomington: A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
"If people can, stay home. Travel is still hazardous."
Snowfall will gradually cease from the north to south tonight, with flurries ending by 8 p.m. in in Bloomington. Less than an inch should fall on the Twin Cities.
This is continuing coverage from The Pantagraph on Wednesday's snowfall and McLean County.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Central Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shows us how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for the rest of the weekend.
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20. We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees today. How likely …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. 16 degrees is today's …
The much-anticipated winter storm has begun. Here's the latest info from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner on the timing and amounts of freezing rain, sleet, and snow.
The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois.
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.