 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News