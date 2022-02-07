This evening's outlook for Bloomington: A few clouds. Low 11F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
