Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 10F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

