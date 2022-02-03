 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News