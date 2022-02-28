 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

