Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Monday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.