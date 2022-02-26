 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Bloomington Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

