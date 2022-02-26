Bloomington's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Bloomington Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
A series of dramatic temperature changes is expected throughout Illinois starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms and a potential for snow later in the week.
In McLean County, troopers had handled 15 crashes, three collisions with injuries, and 37 driver assists as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, said Trooper Haylie Polistina.
Arriving tomorrow morning is a hodgepodge of rain, sleet, snow and freezing rain. Thursday afternoon, that all turns to snow with a chance of freezing rain mixed in before 1 p.m.
