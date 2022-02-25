Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: A few clouds. Low 14F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.