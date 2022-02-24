Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Light snow in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.