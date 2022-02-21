 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Rain likely. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

