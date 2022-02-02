Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers in the evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 16F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.