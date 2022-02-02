 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers in the evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 16F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News