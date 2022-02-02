Bloomington's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers in the evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 16F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois.
This is continuing coverage from The Pantagraph on Wednesday's snowfall and McLean County.
The much-anticipated winter storm has begun. Here's the latest info from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner on the timing and amounts of freezing rain, sleet, and snow.
The biggest winter storm so far this season is on its way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the freezing rain and snow.
Light snow is occurring in parts of Central Illinois this morning, particularly along and south of the Interstate 72 corridor.
It doesn't take 20 years behind the wheel of a big rig to know snow-covered roads are not safe to drive on right now.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. 19 degrees is today's …
National weather outlook: More than 100 million Americans are under winter weather alerts stretching from the Rockies to New England. Here's the forecast.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 31 degrees is t…