Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds developing overnight. Low 14F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.