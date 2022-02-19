Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds developing overnight. Low 14F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
In McLean County, troopers had handled 15 crashes, three collisions with injuries, and 37 driver assists as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, said Trooper Haylie Polistina.
Arriving tomorrow morning is a hodgepodge of rain, sleet, snow and freezing rain. Thursday afternoon, that all turns to snow with a chance of freezing rain mixed in before 1 p.m.
Low-lying areas could flood and creeks and streams could rise due to runoff from expected rains and melted snow on Wednesday evening.
From severe storms to heavy snow, Central and Southern Illinois will see just about everything over the next 48 hours. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
