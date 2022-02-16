This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Windy at times with rain likely. Low 29F. SSW winds shifting to N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 0 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Low-lying areas could flood and creeks and streams could rise due to runoff from expected rains and melted snow on Wednesday evening.
From severe storms to heavy snow, Central and Southern Illinois will see just about everything over the next 48 hours. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Arriving tomorrow morning is a hodgepodge of rain, sleet, snow and freezing rain. Thursday afternoon, that all turns to snow with a chance of freezing rain mixed in before 1 p.m.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 15 degrees is today's…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 deg…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.