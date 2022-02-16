Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Windy at times with rain likely. Low 29F. SSW winds shifting to N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 0 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.