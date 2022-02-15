 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Windy and becoming cloudy overnight. Low 39F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 75% chance of rain. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 27 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

